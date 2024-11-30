Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Nov 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

PSPCL saves 1K-cr by getting coal from Pachwara mine: State power minister Harbhajan Singh

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 30, 2024 11:30 PM IST

Punjab's PSPCL saved ₹1,000 crore by sourcing cheaper coal from Jharkhand's Pachwara mine, ensuring no coal shortages at thermal plants.

Chandigarh

State power minister Harbhajan Singh ETO said the initiative launched by the Punjab government in December 2022 has proven to be a cost-effective alternative to sourcing coal from Coal India Limited
State power minister Harbhajan Singh ETO said the initiative launched by the Punjab government in December 2022 has proven to be a cost-effective alternative to sourcing coal from Coal India Limited

Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has saved approximately 1,000 crore due to procurement of cheaper coal from the Pachwara coal mine in Jharkhand.

The coal mine was allotted by the Union government to the state.

State power minister Harbhajan Singh ETO said the initiative launched by the Punjab government in December 2022 has proven to be a cost-effective alternative to sourcing coal from Coal India Limited. He said that the Pachwara coal mine was inoperative since 2015.

Giving details, ETO said coal from Pachwara mine is 11 crore cheaper per 1 lakh metric tonne as compared to coal procured from Coal India Limited. “To date, the PSPCL has procured 92 lakh metric tons of coal from Pachwara, transported through 2,400 rakes,” he added.

The power minister said the thermal plants in Punjab are no longer facing any coal shortage. He said that the Guru Gobind Singh Super Thermal Power Plant in Ropar has a coal stock sufficient for 35 days, Sri Guru Hargobind Thermal Plant in Lehra Mohabbat has a 26-day stock and the Sri Guru Amardas Thermal Power Plant in Goindwal Sahib has a 28-day stock.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On