PSPCL saves 1K-cr by getting coal from Pachwara mine: State power minister Harbhajan Singh

Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has saved approximately ₹1,000 crore due to procurement of cheaper coal from the Pachwara coal mine in Jharkhand.

The coal mine was allotted by the Union government to the state.

State power minister Harbhajan Singh ETO said the initiative launched by the Punjab government in December 2022 has proven to be a cost-effective alternative to sourcing coal from Coal India Limited. He said that the Pachwara coal mine was inoperative since 2015.

Giving details, ETO said coal from Pachwara mine is ₹11 crore cheaper per 1 lakh metric tonne as compared to coal procured from Coal India Limited. “To date, the PSPCL has procured 92 lakh metric tons of coal from Pachwara, transported through 2,400 rakes,” he added.

The power minister said the thermal plants in Punjab are no longer facing any coal shortage. He said that the Guru Gobind Singh Super Thermal Power Plant in Ropar has a coal stock sufficient for 35 days, Sri Guru Hargobind Thermal Plant in Lehra Mohabbat has a 26-day stock and the Sri Guru Amardas Thermal Power Plant in Goindwal Sahib has a 28-day stock.