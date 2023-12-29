PSPCL’s OTS scheme expires, gets tepid response from defaulting govt depts

Even after three extensions, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited’s (PSPCL) one-time settlement (OTS) scheme couldn’t motivate defaulters to come forward and could settle only three applications of power bills worth ₹32.9 lakh of government connections in six months. Even after three extensions, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited’s (PSPCL) one-time settlement (OTS) scheme couldn’t motivate defaulters to come forward and could settle only three applications of power bills worth ₹ 32.9 lakh of government connections in six months. (Representational image)

In all, the outstanding defaulting amount of government departments is nearly ₹2,370 crore.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

As per the data accessed by HT, only 27 applications from different government departments were received by the PSPCL under the OTS scheme that ended on December 26.

Under the OTS scheme, which was launched on May 23, the defaulting consumers could save the late payment surcharge or pay interest at reduced rates of 9% simple interest instead of 18% compound interest on late payments. The PSPCL had announced the introduction of the OTS scheme for all categories of consumers for three months in May. However, the scheme, owing to poor response, had to be extended in August for a period of three months and, subsequently, by one more month up to December 26.

PSPCL officials informed that the OTS scheme was meant to cover nearly 22 lakh total consumers who had not paid their electricity bills (worth over ₹4,400 crore). Of this, the government departments were the highest defaulters with the defaulting amount worth ₹2,370. It was followed by domestic consumers with a defaulting amount of ₹1,100 crore while commercial users had an outstanding defaulting amount of ₹700 crore.

“The scheme received negligible response from government departments,” said a senior official.

According to the records available with the power department, the biggest defaulter is the water supply and sanitation department in urban and rural areas. This department alone contributes more than 80% of the total defaulting amount.

Meanwhile, when it comes to individuals and other consumers, the applications received under the OTS scheme were 1,471 worth ₹90 crore of settlement amount. As per available data, 138 applications worth ₹5.66 crore have been settled by PSPCL so far. The amount received from individuals is about ₹3.9 crore.

“There are a number of cases pending, which are under approval or pre-audit,” said a PSPCL official.