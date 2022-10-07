PT teachers refuse to step down from water tank in Mohali

The two physical training instructors (PTIs), who are protesting on top of a water tank near Singh Shaheedan Gurdwara in Sohana, continued their agitation for the second day on Thursday.

The two teachers, Sippy Sharma and Veerpal Kaur, are demanding that the ruling AAP-government fulfil their poll promise of providing them government jobs. Cops say the chief minister will meet a delegation of the protesting teachers at his office at 11am, Friday.

In 2021, the two teachers had staged a series of protests by climbing atop water tanks across Punjab. They have been demanding that they be given jobs at government schools along with 646 other physical training instructors.

“The women refused to step down from the water tank even after getting sick. They were given medicines, but they will not come down till our long-pending demand is fulfilled,” said Vakeel, a protester.

The teachers have accused cabinet minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann for reneging on their promise. Senior police made unsuccessful attempts to convince both the teachers to step down from the tank.