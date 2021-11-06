Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PU allows hostels to PhD scholars enrolled till September 30
chandigarh news

PU allows hostels to PhD scholars enrolled till September 30

PU has decided to provide hostel accommodation to those PhD scholars who have enrolled up to September 30; students to provide a Covid test report done within a week prior to joining
PU will provide hostel accommodation to PhD scholars who have enrolled up to September 30. (HT File Photo/ Representational image)
Published on Nov 06, 2021 01:01 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Panjab University (PU) has decided to provide hostel accommodation to those PhD scholars who have enrolled up to September 30.

The decision has been taken recently after the recommendation of a panel last month. However, they can avail hostel accommodation with the consent of their respective supervisor. The meeting of the panel was held in October to deliberate on the allotment of hostels to PhD scholars who have been enrolled after March 5.

The university has said hostel accommodation will be provided on the basis of the availability of seats and merit prepared by the department concerned.

The eligible students have to provide a Covid-19 test report done within a week prior to joining the hostel and they have to submit an undertaking as well to the warden of the hostel that they will follow Covid protocol.

The entry of guests/visitors is not allowed till further orders and eligible students have been advised to go through SOPs provided in hostels and adhere strictly.

The university is in the process of reopening the campus for students in a phased manner. It has already opened several departments for the final year students of postgraduate courses. The university is also planning further reopening in the coming days.

