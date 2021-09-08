PU allows students to pay semester fee in instalments

Panjab University (PU) has allowed students to pay their semester fee in four instalments again this year considering the problems faced by them during the pandemic.

The decision was taken after a varsity panel made the recommendations to allow students to pay fee in instalments during a meeting in August.

The communication in this regard was issued by the varsity administration to heads of teaching departments on Wednesday. The development comes after students submitted a representation to PU last month.

“In the wake of difficulties faced by the students (due to prevailing situation of Covid-19), the competent authority, on the recommendation of the committee, has allowed the payment of course fee for the session 2021-22 in four instalments instead of two, in anticipation of the approval of the syndicate,” reads the communication issued by PU.

It also states that if a student does not deposit the full fee within the time prescribed for the fourth and the last instalment, then a late fee of ₹2,000 will be charged.

Last month, many student bodies had written to the dean student welfare (DSW) after students were asked to pay fees by August 24, asking the varsity to implement the previous year’s system of allowing payment in instalments. They also asked students not to pay the fees unless their demands were accepted.

“The university is very insensitive that it took so many days to address such a small issue. But it is our win and the hard work of student leaders,” said Ankur Goyat of the Youth For Swaraj (Y4S).

Departments to maintain record

The heads of the departments have also been requested to maintain a proper record of fees deposited by students. They have been asked not to release the DMCs/degrees without seeking clearance from the fee checking (students section) of the accounts department.

Students were allowed to pay their fees in four instalments last year after a series of protests. PU has already decided to suspend the annual hike in semester fees for varsity students and those studying in affiliated colleges for the second year in a row.