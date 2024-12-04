PU blinks, promises to take back FIR against students

After weeks of deadlock between Panjab University (PU) authorities and students protesting against the senate election delay, the varsity has blinked, promising to initiate cancellation of FIR lodged against 14 students for disrupting Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s event on November 13. PU students have been protesting against the delay in senate elections, (HT File)

PU’s move came late Monday night -- 43rd night of the agitation-- when students were gearing up to burn effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi while he was going to be present at Punjab Engineering College on Tuesday for an event regarding the new criminal laws.

After a series of meetings that went on till late night, PU registrar YP Verma sent a letter to students, stating that the process of quashing the FIR will be initiated by late Tuesday evening if the students cancelled their planned protest and maintained peace during the PM’s visit.

Further, if their protest remains peaceful, the withdrawal of the court case against six student organisations will be initiated by the end of this week. In case of any violations, strict legal and disciplinary action shall be initiated. Late night on Monday, student leaders decided not to hold any demonstrations during PM’s visit and many students did not even go to the protest site on Tuesday.

Registrar Verma said, “As the situation was peaceful, we will initiate the process of quashing the FIR following proper procedure.” The court case filed by PU regarding this protest is listed in the court on December 4.

Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC) vice-president Archit Garg, who is also among the five students who signed the letter, said, “Taking note of the registrar’s letter, we called off the protest on Tuesday. We will ensure that the protest remains peaceful, but we also hope PU authorities keep their end of the compromise.”

In a statement, the Panjab University Bachao Morcha, the banner under which students are protesting, revealed that a meeting was called on Monday in which deputy superintendent of police (DSP, Central) Udaypal Singh was also present. They had raised three demands, including holding the senate elections, quashing the FIR and withdrawal of the court case. However, no agreement has been reached regarding the senate elections, and they will call off their morcha only if the university administration issues a notice for conducting the senate elections.

This comes at the right time for the protesting students who admitted that the recent decision of Students Organisation of India (SOI) to hold their event under the Morcha’s name and not to participate in their event had led to divisions and the ongoing PU exams had started taking a toll on the protest.

A police official explained that quashing the FIR won’t be easy as the students had tried to force their way into the Law Auditorium while the CM was present there and it’s a breach of his security. While the students were booked under non-bailable sections, police have not arrested anyone till now.

The senate is the apex body of the university, overseeing all of its affairs, concerns and property. All decisions related to academics and the budget require its final approval. It comprises 91 members, including 47 from eight faculty constituencies, while the rest are nominated or ex-officio members. After 2021 due to Covid, this is the first instance of the varsity not having an elected senate body, even as rumours are going around that the structure of the senate will be reformed before the next election schedule is announced.

MP Tewari raises senate issue in Lok Sabha

Chandigarh Member of Parliament Manish Tewari took up the issue of senate elections during the zero hour in the Lok Sabha. Speaking in Punjabi, MP Tewari said, “The senate’s term ended on October 31. As per the Panjab University Act, the elections should be notified 240 days before the end of the senate term. It should have been notified by February 2024 but till date, the election notification has not been done,” he said and added that the popular perception is that the government wants to abolish the senate. He had earlier reached the protest site on November 8 to express his solidarity with the protesting students.