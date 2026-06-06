PU exam goof up: Students reach centres on June 5 for papers held 3-days earlier

Panjab University’s (PU) examination schedule confusion left students travelling to centres on June 5 for papers that had already been conducted three days earlier. The university has since acknowledged the lapse by announcing fresh examinations for affected candidates.

Authorities assured that evaluation and result declaration will be expedited so that candidates are not disadvantaged in upcoming admission processes. (HT File)

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The mix-up stemmed from two overlapping postponement orders. Controller of examinations Jagat Bhushan said the examinations, originally scheduled for May 28, were shifted to June 2 following requests from a few college principals who flagged a clash in the examination schedule. However, students conflated this postponement with a separate one issued on account of Eid, which had pushed certain examinations to June 5. Candidates from regional colleges travelled to their designated centres on June 5, only to find out that their papers had already been held on June 2.

The affected examinations were three papers of the BA 2nd semester (Non-NEP): public administration (Indian administration), home science (family resource management), and philosophy (logic). The university announced that these papers will be conducted for affected candidates from the last week of July 2026. Students are not required to deposit any additional fee or fill a fresh form. Authorities also assured that evaluation and result declaration will be expedited so that candidates are not disadvantaged in upcoming admission processes.

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