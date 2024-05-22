PU final year law exam: Question paper not as per pattern, say students, seek grace marks

The final year law students of Panjab University (PU), Chandigarh, studying at the regional centres of Ludhiana and Hoshiarpur, along with the students of Chandigarh, have registered a complaint with the controller of the examination seeking grace marks in the wake of jumbled questions in the units of a question paper. There were five units in the 80 marks exam, in four units, each question carried 15 marks and the fifth unit was compulsory to attempt for the students. (HT File)

The students of the 10th semester appeared for the examination of “principle of taxation laws” on Monday and submitted an application to the controller office the same day claiming that the paper was not as per the pattern of the university and it could cost them nearly 30 marks.

One of the students from Ludhiana said the questions were jumbled within different units. “There are two questions in four units each and we are required to attempt only one from every unit so, we prepare for the exam as per the given pattern of the university but due to an entirely different pattern we witnessed in the exam, could cost us more than 30 marks,” the student added.

Another student said, “In unit one, both the questions were of units three and four, and in the third unit, the questions were from units one and four. Similarly, in unit four, the questions were from the first and second units. The pattern was against our preparation as it did not leave us any choice in the questions.”

One of the professors teaching the subject said though the exam was well within the syllabus, the questions were surely not as per the units. “There could be several possible reasons, including misprinting or the paper chosen might have been set up as per the outdated pattern,” the professor mentioned.

PU controller of the examination Jagat Bhushan said the copy of the application has still not reached him but if the students have complained then it must be available with the office staff. He informed that the paper will be reviewed by the joint administrative academic committee (JAAC), a subject expert and the one who set up the exam. Based on their comments, if the students are eligible for grace marks, they would be provided the same.