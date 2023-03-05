PU hosts G20 youth international seminar

Panjab University in collaboration with the Union ministry of youth affairs and sports organised the G20 Youth International Seminar on Saturday.

(HT File)

The seminar was held on the themes “Future of work: Industry 4.0, innovation and 21st century skills” and “Shared future: Youth in democracy and governance”.

In his inaugural address, Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit encouraged students to work for the welfare of society to make India a “Vishwaguru” again.

Giving examples from his experiences, he asserted that time management was important and youth of the country had the potential to take the country to new heights.

Guest of honour justice Sabina, chief justice, Himachal Pradesh high court, said, “Once the youth has responsibility and opportunity, success story is a foregone conclusion.”

Meeta Rajivlochan, secretary, department of youth affairs, Government of India, stated that today’s youth were tomorrow’s leaders and universities were the breeding ground for start-ups.

