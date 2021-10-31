Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PU may conduct semester exams in offline mode

With Panjab University (PU) already reopening campus for students in a phased manner, there is a possibility that the upcoming semester exams may be held in physical mode
According to sources, the office of the controller of examinations has already been asked by PU to make preparations for physical exams this time.
Published on Oct 31, 2021 12:40 AM IST
By Dar Ovais, Chandigarh

With Panjab University (PU) already reopening campus for students in a phased manner, there is a possibility that the upcoming semester exams may be held in physical mode.

According to sources, the office of the controller of examinations has already been asked by the varsity to make preparations for physical exams this time. However, the modalities are yet to be finalised and it is expected that PU will deliberate on the matter after Diwali.

Since the pandemic broke out last year, the varsity has conducted its semester examinations in online mode three times so far, without any invigilation. However, there was criticism over the sanctity of these online exams.

A university official said, “As Covid-19 cases have subsided now, we will prefer to conduct the examination in offline mode. If the varsity reopens for all students prior to exams, then we can hold them physically. But, there is no concrete plan as of now.”

Before their term ended on December 31, the members of the syndicate had also urged vice-chancellor Raj Kumar to hold semester exams offline. The university has already reopened a number of departments for final-year students of postgraduate (PG) courses and it is expected to reopen for more students after Diwali.

According to the academic calendar, the odd semester exams of ongoing batches and first year UG/PG students will start in December at PU as well as affiliated colleges. The classes for ongoing batches had started in August .

However, many students are not in favour of offline exams for the current semester, for which they are studying online. They said that most of the syllabus has been completed through online mode and calling students back to campus just two weeks before exams is unjust. “If the university wants to conduct offline exams, it can do so from the next semester after physical teaching is conducted for that semester,” said Nikhil Narmeta, president of National Students Union of India (NSUI), PU.

Practical exams from December 17

PU has announced that practical examinations for undergraduate batches will be conducted from December 17 to 21 and for postgraduate batches from December 21 to 24.

