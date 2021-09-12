Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / PU: No clarity on this year’s student elections yet
chandigarh news

PU: No clarity on this year’s student elections yet

Student council elections were not held at PU last year amid the pandemic and there is no council in existence at PU after the last one’s term ended in May 2020
By Dar Ovais, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON SEP 12, 2021 11:36 PM IST
Leaders of PU student bodies said the elections should be held soon as thousands of students needed representation as varsity officials couldn’t address individual issues. (HT FILE PHOTO)

Despite the fact that Panjab University (PU) is set to start phased reopening of campus from Monday, there is no clarity yet whether the elections of the Panjab University Campus Students’ Council (PUCSC) will be held or not.

Last year, PUCSC elections were not held amid the pandemic and there is no student council existing after the last council’s term ended in May last year.

The matter was even discussed during a meeting of the PU syndicate in July last year. A panel was also constituted to look into the matter and decide if extension can be given to the previous council till the elections are held, but no official announcement was made by the varsity after that.

PU’s dean student welfare (DSW) SK Tomar said he could not comment on the matter and that varsity authorities would have to decide. However, he said that the grievances of students were being resolved whenever they approached the varsity authorities.

RELATED STORIES

Varsity should start planning: student leaders

Aman of Punjab Students Union (PSU-Lalkaar) said, “Elections are held everywhere, so polls should be held for our student council as well. The varsity has started phased reopening, so students will also start demanding elections. Authorities should start planning to conduct them.”

Madhav Sharma of Students Organisation of India (SOI) said, “Elections should be held because the thousands of students enrolled in PU need representation. Authorities cannot address the issues of individual students.”

“Like the elections of the senate are being held, varsity should immediately start planning to conduct student elections as well. With phased reopening, every aspect of campus life should be restored,” said Sandeep, president of Students For Society (SFS).

After PU senate polls, Panjab University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) has also initiated the process to conduct elections.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Vaccination rate to be doubled in J&K districts with higher Covid caseload

Baramulla cloudburst: Four of family dead, 1 missing

'Had SAD rejected farm ordinances, farmers would have spared ‘black day’: AAP

Himachal logs 87 Covid cases, one more fatality
TRENDING TOPICS
Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes
World Suicide Prevention Day
India vs England
Ganesh Chaturthi 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Ganesha Chaturthi
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP