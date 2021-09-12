PU: No clarity on this year’s student elections yet

Despite the fact that Panjab University (PU) is set to start phased reopening of campus from Monday, there is no clarity yet whether the elections of the Panjab University Campus Students’ Council (PUCSC) will be held or not.

Last year, PUCSC elections were not held amid the pandemic and there is no student council existing after the last council’s term ended in May last year.

The matter was even discussed during a meeting of the PU syndicate in July last year. A panel was also constituted to look into the matter and decide if extension can be given to the previous council till the elections are held, but no official announcement was made by the varsity after that.

PU’s dean student welfare (DSW) SK Tomar said he could not comment on the matter and that varsity authorities would have to decide. However, he said that the grievances of students were being resolved whenever they approached the varsity authorities.

Varsity should start planning: student leaders

Aman of Punjab Students Union (PSU-Lalkaar) said, “Elections are held everywhere, so polls should be held for our student council as well. The varsity has started phased reopening, so students will also start demanding elections. Authorities should start planning to conduct them.”

Madhav Sharma of Students Organisation of India (SOI) said, “Elections should be held because the thousands of students enrolled in PU need representation. Authorities cannot address the issues of individual students.”

“Like the elections of the senate are being held, varsity should immediately start planning to conduct student elections as well. With phased reopening, every aspect of campus life should be restored,” said Sandeep, president of Students For Society (SFS).

After PU senate polls, Panjab University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) has also initiated the process to conduct elections.