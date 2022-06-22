PU non-teaching staff write to Amit Shah opposing central service rules
The Panjab University Staff (non-teaching) Association (PUSA) has written to the Vice-President of India and varsity’s chancellor Venkaiah Naidu and home minister Amit Shah, opposing the implementation of central service rules for varsity’s non-teaching staff.
The non-teaching body has expressed apprehensions amid prevailing demand from teachers’ end for the implementation of central service rules. Fearing financial loss, the non-teaching staff have said Centre’s pay scale for non-teaching staff was lower than their current salaries under the service rules of Punjab.
PUSA has also submitted the representation to Prime Minister of India, education minister, varsity vice-chancellor Raj Kumar and the registrar.
’Take stakeholders into confidence’
“The Centre should not implement the central service rules without getting the stakeholders in confidence such as government of Punjab and the non-teaching staff because as per the present rules, the state is also contributing towards the annual budget of the university,” the letter to the chancellor and home minister states, requesting that proposal of implementing the central service rules on non-teaching staff to not be taken up.
The non-teaching staffers’ body had also started a signature campaign against the move, with around 2,100 employees already having joined.
‘Interest of affiliated colleges should be safeguarded’
Panjab University Non-Teaching Employees Federation (PUNTEF) president Honey Thakur, meanwhile, said the body’s executive committee, in its meeting on Tuesday, resolved to show its resentment to the varsity chancellor and other dignitaries along with other higher university authorities over the issue of implementation of central service rules in respect to university employees.
“Besides the Punjab government, the students of all the affiliated colleges of the state are also stakeholders in the university and their interest also needs to be safeguarded and they should be taken into confidence before implementing such rules,” he said.
-
Agnipath stir: Nearly 1,000 people arrested in Bihar so far for violence, arson
The Eastern Central Railway (ECR) on Saturday announced regulation of train operations that remained in effect till Monday. According to a statement from the zone, the restrictions will be done away with starting Tuesday due to improvement in law and order in Bihar. “We are drawing the schedule accordingly,” zonal chief public relations officer Virendra Kumar was quoted as saying by PTI.
-
Watch | Groom rides bulldozer to venue, BJP MLA cites Yogi govt's popularity
Bulldozers have lately become a talking point in Uttar Pradesh with chief minister Yogi Adityanath-led government making good use of them while taking action against properties of rioters and criminals. The chief minister is often referred to as ‘Bulldozer Baba’.
-
Maha MLC polls: Deshmukh, Nawab Malik fail to cast vote after SC refuses bail
Anil Deshmukh was arrested in November last year in connection with a corruption case levelled against him by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, while Nawab Malik was held in February this year by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar and his associates.
-
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics