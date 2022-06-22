PU non-teaching staff write to Amit Shah opposing central service rules

The Panjab University Staff (non-teaching) Association (PUSA) has written to the Vice-President of India and varsity’s chancellor Venkaiah Naidu and home minister Amit Shah, opposing the implementation of central service rules for varsity’s non-teaching staff.

The non-teaching body has expressed apprehensions amid prevailing demand from teachers’ end for the implementation of central service rules. Fearing financial loss, the non-teaching staff have said Centre’s pay scale for non-teaching staff was lower than their current salaries under the service rules of Punjab.

PUSA has also submitted the representation to Prime Minister of India, education minister, varsity vice-chancellor Raj Kumar and the registrar.

’Take stakeholders into confidence’

“The Centre should not implement the central service rules without getting the stakeholders in confidence such as government of Punjab and the non-teaching staff because as per the present rules, the state is also contributing towards the annual budget of the university,” the letter to the chancellor and home minister states, requesting that proposal of implementing the central service rules on non-teaching staff to not be taken up.

The non-teaching staffers’ body had also started a signature campaign against the move, with around 2,100 employees already having joined.

‘Interest of affiliated colleges should be safeguarded’

Panjab University Non-Teaching Employees Federation (PUNTEF) president Honey Thakur, meanwhile, said the body’s executive committee, in its meeting on Tuesday, resolved to show its resentment to the varsity chancellor and other dignitaries along with other higher university authorities over the issue of implementation of central service rules in respect to university employees.

“Besides the Punjab government, the students of all the affiliated colleges of the state are also stakeholders in the university and their interest also needs to be safeguarded and they should be taken into confidence before implementing such rules,” he said.