PU: Now, V-C to take final call on academic, research matters

Panjab University (PU) has come up with an interim arrangement to deal with pending academic and research related matters amid absence of faculty deans and various boards of studies (BoS).

Matters like approval of synopsis, approval of title for PhD thesis, framing of new regulations and introduction of new courses, that require permission from faculty deans, boards of studies, research degree committees etc, will be taken up by the joint meeting of administrative and academic committees (JAAC) of the department concerned for consideration.

According to a communication issued recently by the varsity to the heads of departments and regional centres, the recommendations of the JAAC will be sent to the office of registrar and then be forwarded to the vice-chancellor for final approval under regulation 14 of PU calendar volume-I.

However, the office of the registrar will make a detailed note explaining factual positions, before forwarding the matter to V-C.

The one-year term of the deans of faculties had ended on January 31 without the selection of their successors, since the elections of the senate and the syndicate were not held. Senate polls have been pending since August last year amid the pandemic.

This interim arrangement comes as a relief to hundreds of research scholars, who had been awaiting approvals. The regulation 14 of PU calendar volume-I states that whenever there is urgency, the vice-chancellor may take such action as he deems necessary, and report the matter at the next meeting of the syndicate for approval.

However, an ex-senator said that as per regulations, these powers lie only with deans, and even the syndicate cannot use them.

Meanwhile, PUTA president, Mritunjay Kumar said, “It is strange that PUTA was not informed about such an important decision. While we understand that it will provide much needed respite to research scholars whose files have been pending for long, we hope that it is only an interim measure, since all academic and research bodies/offices are being bypassed.” “We request the V-C to hold the elections of various bodies including senate and syndicate, amid declining Covid cases,” he said.