PU panel suggests reservation in house allotment for persons with disabilities

A special panel of Panjab University (PU) has suggested implementing the reservation policy in house allotment for persons with disabilities.

The panel, headed by dean university instruction (DUI), held a meeting on Tuesday to consider the matter as per the Rights of Persons With Disabilities (RPWD) Act 2016. During the meeting, the Punjab government’s 1983 rules of house allotment and government residences allotment rules of Chandigarh administration were discussed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A member of the panel, not wishing to be named, said, “Committee members agreed to give ‘in-principle’ approval for reservation in house allotment for persons with disabilities but that would be equal to the reservation given to them in recruitment.” The panel member, however, said the benefit will be given only once.

The decision comes after the matter was raked up during the last general body meeting (GBM) of Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA) in May. The house at that time had resolved that a comprehensive policy for persons with disability be formulated in consonance with RPWD Act, 2016, within one month.

Presently, there is no particular reservation policy in the house allotment rules of the university for the persons with disabilities and the matter has remained under debate over the last few years. However, the houses are allotted to such persons on medical grounds as per their need.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

PU has a considerable number of employees with disabilities and the varsity has now proposed implementation of reservation policy in house allotment.

During the previous meeting held earlier this year, the members had even deliberated on the relevant reservation policies of other institutions including the Kurukshetra University. However, the panel decided that the reservation policy related to the house allotment for persons with disabilities of Punjab and Chandigarh should be placed before committee in the next meeting before any decision is taken.

The estate branch of the university was then asked to present the guidelines or policy document of Punjab and UT in the next meeting before a final recommendation was made.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON