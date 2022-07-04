PU, PGIMER study shows heavy metal pollution in groundwater around thermal power plants in Punjab
A study conducted by experts from Panjab University (PU) and Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has found heavy metal pollution in the ground water around coal thermal power plants in Punjab.
Suman Mor, chairperson, environment studies department, led the research team, along with PhD research scholar Nitasha Vig and Ravindra Khaiwal from department of community medicine and school of public health, PGIMER.
The study “heavy metal pollution assessment of groundwater and associated health risks around coal thermal power plant, Punjab” has recently been published in the international Journal of Environmental Science and Technology published by Springer Nature.
PU, in an official communique ,said that 50 groundwater samples were collected from various depths ranging from 5 to 30 meters below ground level and varying distances from the thermal power plants during the pre and post-monsoon seasons. These samples were examined for specific heavy metals using inductively coupled plasma-mass spectroscopy.
“The results show a relatively higher concentration of arsenic and lead in the groundwater around the thermal power plants. The increased levels of a few metals above the threshold limits during the post-monsoon season indicate the possible contamination of lower groundwater aquifers due to the leaching from ash ponds. The heavy metal pollution index of groundwater was also examined and found to be exceeding the critical levels,” said PU, adding that this indicates that groundwater consumption from the upper aquifer may pose health risks.
Mor said that the power plants should adopt appropriate eco-friendly technologies to avoid unscientific disposal of fly ash.
-
Govt to urge Centre to reduce tax for SUP options: Delhi minister
“Manufactures, and start-ups which are working on alternatives to single-use plastic have to pay more GST for raw material. Hence, the Delhi government will write to the Centre and request a reduction in GST rates,” Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai said.
-
Light rain in Delhi, yellow alert issued till Tuesday
Safdarjung, Delhi’s base weather station, recorded 0.1mm of rainfall between 8:30am and 5:30pm on Sunday. The Capital recorded 1.9mm of rainfall on Saturday and 117.2mm on Friday, making the monthly total 119.2mm so far. The normal monthly average for July is 210.6mm, said weather experts.
-
Delhiwale: Six shades of monsoon
Monsoon elevates Adam Khan’s tomb into an emergency sanctuary for passersby (and dogs) speared by sudden showers. Perched atop a Mehrauli hillock, the monument overlooks the Qutub Minar, which appears totally bechara and defenceless in the heavy rain.
-
5 arrested for setting tribal woman on fire over land dispute in MP district
The five arrested accused have been identified as Pratap Dhakad, Hanumant Dhakad, Shyam Dhakad, Avanti Bai and Sudama Bai, said Pankaj Shrivastava, superintendent of police, Guna. They have been booked under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes (prevention of atrocities) Act, added Shrivastava.
-
Bengal guv seeks clarifications on bill to make Mamata chancellor of varsities
The West Bengal University Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2022 was passed by the state’s legislative assembly on June 13 and sent to Raj Bhawan for the mandatory governor’s assent.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics