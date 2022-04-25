PU professor to represent ICCR’s chair of Hindi at Italian varsity
Gurmeet Singh, associate professor and former chairperson, department of Hindi, Panjab University, has been selected for deputation to Indian Council for Cultural Relations’ (ICCR’s) chair of Hindi at University of Naples, L’Orientale, Italy.
Singh had also served as visiting professor at Tashkent State University of Oriental Studies, Uzbekistan, in 2021.
Panjab University recently received the letter regarding his deputation and has given its consent. He will be teaching the Hindi curriculum, besides organising academic events and talks on Indian culture. Singh had been chosen for ICCR’s chair of Hindi at University of Jordan, Amman, in 2018, but chose to serve at PU from 2017 to 2020.
Chandigarh: Protesting residents derail demotion drive
At a time when UT administration announced its plans for a demolition drive to vacate Colony 4, Industrial Area, authorities on Sunday had to abruptly cancel a similar operation in Khuda Jassu and Khuda Lahora after strong opposition from locals. The administration reached with a bulldozer to break down houses, but where were the officials of the administration when these houses were registered and they were given electricity and water metres.
NCR wins 8 medals in All India Railway Boxing championship
North Central Railway won 8 medals in the All India Railway Boxing Championship that was recently held in New Delhi from April 19 to 22, said NCR officials here on Sunday. NCR boxers' performance ensured NCR finishing fourth in overall standing in All India Boxing Championship,NCR chief public relation officer Shivam Sharmae added. In this championship, 10 boxers of NCR had participated out of whom eight boxers won medals.
AAP MLA Atishi, Kerala minister spar over visit to Delhi school
A tweet by Aam Aadmi Party MLA Atishi on a visit by some officials from Kerala to a Delhi government school on Saturday kicked up a row with the Kerala government on Sunday clarifying that the state government officials did not send officials to visit a school in the national Capital. Kerala education minister V Sivankutty responded to the AAP leader's a tweet on Sunday.
Mohali: Nayagaon residents feel the heat amid frequent power outages
Nayagaon residents are feeling the heat due to frequent power cuts owing to ageing infrastructure and lack of planning by the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited. Manjeet Singh, president of the Shivalik Vihar Residents' Welfare Association, said, “There are unscheduled power cuts twice a day due to poor infrastructure. Loose wires are commonplace and despite registering complaints with PSPCL, nothing has been done so far.”
Mercury may touch 44-46 degrees by April 28, says IMD
Stepping out of home on April 27 and 28 may be best avoided unless essential, with the India Meteorological Department forecasting that the maximum temperature could touch 43-44 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung, the base station for Delhi's weather, while it could be between 45-46 degrees in other parts of the national capital. Safdarjung recorded a maximum temperature of 39.5C on Sunday, two degrees above normal and the same as the maximum on Saturday.
