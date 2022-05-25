PU row: Safeguard Punjab’s interests, SGPC tells state govt

Days after the Punjab and Haryana high court directed the Union government to consider conversion of Panjab University (PU), Chandigarh, into a central varsity, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Wednesday asked the Punjab government to make serious efforts to stop any such move and protect its existing status.

Taking a serious note of the HC’s direction, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said the interests of Punjab should have been taken up in court, in which the state government seems to be failing.

“Panjab University should not be converted to a Central University at any cost and the Punjab government needs to be more serious in this matter. The Government should consult with senior advocates and take it forward to preserve the heritage of Punjab, said Dhami.