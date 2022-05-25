Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / PU row: Safeguard Punjab’s interests, SGPC tells state govt
PU row: Safeguard Punjab’s interests, SGPC tells state govt

Taking a serious note of the HC’s direction, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said the interests of Punjab should have been taken up in court, in which the state government seems to be failing
The HC has directed the Union government to consider conversion of PU, Chandigarh, into a central university.
Published on May 25, 2022 07:17 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar

Days after the Punjab and Haryana high court directed the Union government to consider conversion of Panjab University (PU), Chandigarh, into a central varsity, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Wednesday asked the Punjab government to make serious efforts to stop any such move and protect its existing status.

Taking a serious note of the HC’s direction, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said the interests of Punjab should have been taken up in court, in which the state government seems to be failing.

“Panjab University should not be converted to a Central University at any cost and the Punjab government needs to be more serious in this matter. The Government should consult with senior advocates and take it forward to preserve the heritage of Punjab, said Dhami.

