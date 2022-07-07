PU seeks start-up, innovation proposals from students
In a bid to promote incubation and provide necessary support for their innovation ideas, Panjab University (PU) has asked all its departments to invite proposals from students on innovation ideas and start-ups for the purpose.
The communication was issued by the varsity’s office of dean university instruction (DUI) to all the department heads.
“All the chairpersons are requested to invite proposals from the students related to innovative ideas/ startups for incubation in the University,” reads the communication issued by the DUI office.
The communication stated that the proposal must contain detailed project ideas along with space and financial requirements and needs to be submitted to the office of dean university instruction (DUI), through the chairperson by July 11.
Speaking about the same, varsity DUI Renu Vig said, “We are inviting the proposals from students because we are thinking of providing space and necessary support if they have ideas and want to develop them. We will see the response from the students.”
Notably, the step may also help the varsity perform better in the forthcoming round of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) accreditation.
Collect feedback from students
Ahead of the NAAC accreditation’s next round, the varsity has also asked its departments to collect feedback from students which — are also evaluated during the NAAC evaluation round.
The varsity has instructed the departments that all faculty members may be asked to get the students’ feedback filled and be analysed.
According to NAAC, the students’ feedback approach is about institutional practices, processes and frameworks that take into account students’ concerns of the quality of the education they receive. The practice assumes that there is an important relationship between the student’s environment and learning, and that evaluation of that total learning environment is a necessary exercise.
The varsity is also in the middle of compiling its self-study report (SSR), which they are yet to submit to NAAC — a step that is mandatory before the NAAC’s next evaluation.
-
Congress’ Chandigarh unit protests hike in LPG prices
Congress's UT unit on Wednesday organised a protest against the hike in liquefied petroleum gas price by the Union government. Protesters commenced a march from Congress Bhawan in Sector 35 towards the Bharatiya Janata Party office in Sector 33, but were stopped by police, who put up heavy barricades just as the march began. 75% emerging diseases zoonotic: Mohali civil surgeon Mohali Government health institutions across the district observed World Zoonosis Day on Wednesday.
-
Ludhiana police asked to speed up probe into cases of sexual assault against children
Additional director general of police (ADGP), community affairs division and crime against women, Gurpreet Deo on Wednesday directed the local police to speed up investigation into cases of sexual assault on minors and told them to file chargesheets in such cases within two months after cases are registered.
-
Ludhiana: Boiler explodes at factory, 2 workers injured
Two workers were injured after a boiler exploded at a factory in Gaunsgarh village near Meharban in Ludhiana on Wednesday evening. The reason behind the blast is yet to be ascertained. Panic gripped the villagers after they heard the loud explosion and rushed to the spot. Station house officer at Meharban police station, Sub-inspector Jagdeep Singh, said the incident took place at around 6.30pm.
-
Ambala gangster Mohit ‘Mental’ lands in police net
Gangster Mohit Kumar of Ambala's Naraingarh town was arrested by a Crime Investigation Agency-1 team near Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh in connection with the murder of a police witness in 2019, superintendent of police Jashandeep Singh Randhawa, said on Wednesday. Police had put out a reward of ₹1 lakh for information to aid Mohit's arrest. The accused was presented before a court and was sent to seven days of remand, a police spokesperson said.
-
Shuttle service from main entrance to OPD on cards to ease PGI rush
The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research is planning to initiate various steps to manage the patient rush and their attendants at the institute. Besides planning to turn vacant areas into temporary parking lots, the institute also plans to deploy free shuttle buses and e-rickshaws at the entrance gate so that people can travel from the main gate to the out-patient department (OPD) building.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics