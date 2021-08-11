Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / PU senate: 93% votes polled in professors’ constituency
chandigarh news

PU senate: 93% votes polled in professors’ constituency

Polling was held at five booths for two constituencies of teachers of Panjab University; five candidates are in fray from the professors’ constituency and seven from associate/assistant professors
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON AUG 11, 2021 12:11 AM IST
Polling underway at the law auditorium in Panjab University, Chandigarh, on Tuesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

The two constituencies of teachers of Panjab University (PU) campus went to polls on Tuesday for the election of four members to the PU senate. Polling was held at five booths and counting of votes will be on August 12.

In the professors’ constituency, 260 (93.19%) out of 279 votes were cast. Around 93.16% polling was recorded at the university auditorium while 100% polling was recorded at the varsity’s regional centres in Ludhiana and Muktsar. Around 83.33% votes were polled at SS Giri PU regional centre, Hoshiarpur.

From the constituency of associate/assistant professors, 402 (91.57%) of 439 votes were cast. At PU regional centres in Kauni and Muktsar, 100% polling was recorded, while 92.35% votes were polled at university auditorium on PU campus. At regional centres in Ludhiana and Hoshiarpur, 84.62% and 84.21% polling was recorded, respectively.

Five candidates are in fray from the professors’ constituency and seven from associate/assistant professors.

“The voting at all the five centres was held in a free and fair manner and no untoward incident was reported,” PU said in an official communique.

Now, the registered graduates’ constituency, which is the largest with 3,61,869 voters, will go to polls on August 18, along with the constituencies of heads and associate/assistant professors of affiliated arts colleges. Voting for the constituency of faculties will be held last on August 23.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

Mama lion plays with curious little cub. Clip is delightful

The one and only

Man gives hairdresser $500 tip for just a snip. Her reaction is winning hearts

Starting up at 90 and beating COVID, she stands strong proving age is no bar
TRENDING TOPICS
climate change
Shilpa Shetty
Hartalika Teej 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Kareena Kapoor
August 2021 festivals
Ujjwala scheme 2.0
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP