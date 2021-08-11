PU senate: 93% votes polled in professors’ constituency

The two constituencies of teachers of Panjab University (PU) campus went to polls on Tuesday for the election of four members to the PU senate. Polling was held at five booths and counting of votes will be on August 12.

In the professors’ constituency, 260 (93.19%) out of 279 votes were cast. Around 93.16% polling was recorded at the university auditorium while 100% polling was recorded at the varsity’s regional centres in Ludhiana and Muktsar. Around 83.33% votes were polled at SS Giri PU regional centre, Hoshiarpur.

From the constituency of associate/assistant professors, 402 (91.57%) of 439 votes were cast. At PU regional centres in Kauni and Muktsar, 100% polling was recorded, while 92.35% votes were polled at university auditorium on PU campus. At regional centres in Ludhiana and Hoshiarpur, 84.62% and 84.21% polling was recorded, respectively.

Five candidates are in fray from the professors’ constituency and seven from associate/assistant professors.

“The voting at all the five centres was held in a free and fair manner and no untoward incident was reported,” PU said in an official communique.

Now, the registered graduates’ constituency, which is the largest with 3,61,869 voters, will go to polls on August 18, along with the constituencies of heads and associate/assistant professors of affiliated arts colleges. Voting for the constituency of faculties will be held last on August 23.