Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / PU senate: First phase of polling for registered graduate constituency today
chandigarh news

PU senate: First phase of polling for registered graduate constituency today

The first phase of polling for the registered graduate constituency of the PU senate will be held at 211 of the total 272 polling booths, which are spread across seven states and union territories
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 26, 2021 01:50 AM IST
The elections for the registered graduate constituency of the PU senate were originally scheduled for August 18, but had been delayed due to non-availability of required polling booths in Punjab and Haryana. (HT file)

Finally, the first phase of polling for the registered graduate constituency of the Panjab University senate will be held on Sunday. The first phase will see polling at 211 of the total 272 polling booths, which are spread across seven states and union territories.

There are 32 polling booths in Chandigarh, 11 in Haryana, 159 in Punjab, five in Himachal Pradesh and four in Delhi, where polling will be held on Sunday while 61 booths will hold the elections on a later date, which hasn’t been announced as of now.

The voting will be held from 8am to 1pm and from 1.30pm to 5pm. Any type of electrical and electronic recording devices, including mobile phones and cameras, won’t be allowed inside the polling booth. Members of the polling parties, who will man booths in Himachal Pradesh and Delhi, have already left the city. Observers will be on duty at all centres and videography will be carried out throughout the day. There will be police backup for the strongroom along with CCTV surveillance. The strong room will be set up in a room of the Gymnasium Hall (towards ICSSR building).

The elections were originally scheduled for August 18, but had been delayed due to non-availability of required polling booths in Punjab and Haryana. The matter had also gone to the Punjab and Haryana high court. Of the eight constituencies of PU senate, the registered graduate constituency is the largest with 3,61,869 voters, who elect 15 members to the senate. As many as 43 members will be in contention from the whole constituency.

The total number of candidates in fray is now 41, not 43. One of the candidates, Avtar Singh Bedi, has passed away while Sanjeev Kumar, whose name was earlier in the list, has decided not to contest the elections now.

