Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / PU senate: Multi-cornered contest in two constituencies
chandigarh news

PU senate: Multi-cornered contest in two constituencies

While 11 candidates are in the fray from the constituency of heads of arts colleges, 15 candidates are contesting from the constituency of teachers
By Dar Ovais, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON AUG 17, 2021 12:31 AM IST
Students protesting against the deferring of polls for the registered graduates’ constituency outside the vice-chancellor’s office at Panjab University in Chandigarh on Monday. (RAVI KUMAR/HT)

The election of the two constituencies of affiliated arts colleges in Panjab University (PU) senate is throwing up prospects of a multi-cornered contest with candidates being fielded by different groups.

The polling for the constituencies of both heads and teachers of affiliated arts colleges will be held on August 18 (Wednesday) across Chandigarh and Punjab. Eight members will be elected to the senate from each of these constituencies.

While 11 candidates are in fray from the constituency of heads of arts colleges, 15 candidates are contesting from the constituency of teachers. Different groups have fielded their candidates and from both the constituencies and some are contesting independently.

The constituency has a total of 2,423 voters. In the constituency of teachers, Harpreet Singh Dua, Jagdeep Kumar, KK Sharma, SS Gill, Shaminder Singh Sandhu and Surinder Kaur have been fileded from the Goyal group. Independent candidates include Inderpal Singh Sidhu, Jagtar Singh, Madhu Sharma, Manoj Kumar, Mukhtar Singh, Raj Kumar and Tarun Ghai.

While Bindu Dogra is from DAV group, Jagdish Chander is associated with the BJP group.

Inderpal Singh Sidhu said, “I will work for the reimplementation of Service Security Act for unaided staff and I will get contractual services of 1,925 teachers regularised and try to stop their exploitation at the hands of management.”

11 in fray from constituency of heads

A multi-cornered contest is also expected in this constituency that has eleven candidates in fray and 58 voters. While Balwant Singh Sandhu is from Sangha group, Gurjinder Singh Brar, Iqbal Singh Sandhu and Kirandeep Kaur belong to Goyal group.

NR Sharma and RS Jhanji are from BJP group, and Nisha Bhargava and Rajesh Kumar Mahajan are contesting from DAV group. Jatinder Kaur and Rupinder Kaur are contesting independently, and Kuldeep Kaur Dhaliwal has been fielded by Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

Schools available on Sundays for setting up polling booths

The State Council of Educational Research and Training, Punjab, has informed PU that schools can be made available for setting up of booths for senate polls on Sundays.

However, they have said that this would exclude August 29 (Sunday), as an examination of the department of corporation is scheduled that day.

The development comes after PU postponed polling for the registered graduates’ constituency citing non-availability of booths in Punjab and Haryana.

In an earlier communication sent to PU, the council had asked the varsity to either choose alternative locations for setting up of booths or reschedule elections on a holiday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

He didn’t want a cat, this is what happened when a stray adopted him. Watch

Horse does this to cheer up and comfort its ‘sad’ human. Watch adorable video

Policeman pays auto driver’s fine who turned up with son’s piggy bank cash

Smriti Irani’s mask-related ‘Monday Mantra’ post wows people
TRENDING TOPICS
Navroz
Joe Biden
Afghanistan
Atal Bihari Vajpayee
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Subhadra Kumari Chauhan
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP