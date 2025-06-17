Panjab University student council’s ex-VP proposes term extension

Even as Panjab University has formed a committee for drafting a constitution for the Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC), former PUCSC vice-president Archit Garg has submitted a proposal to extend the term of the student council till the next elections are called and to clearly define the powers of the PUCSC office-bearers. The ex-VP has written to the committee proposing that the term be extended till the next elections. (HT Photo)

Garg has written to the committee proposing that the term be extended till the next elections are called, as the varsity is left without student representation from May end till the next elections which usually take place at the end of August or September.

He has also asked that the PUCSC vice-president and joint secretaries’ powers need to be defined so that they are not merely deputies compared to the president and general secretary. He has also made some other proposals regarding checks and balances and reducing administrative interference in the working of PUCSC.

Garg had raised this demand last month and PU vice-chancellor Renu Vig had taken note and constituted the committee. It is expected that the constitution will be prepared by next elections. Currently, PUCSC works without any formal written constitution. This was also highlighted by the 2023 president Jatinder Singh in his manifesto.