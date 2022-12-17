PU syndicate to take call on UGC’s new curriculum, credit framework for UG courses

The Panjab University (PU) Syndicate will meet on Monday to take a call on adoption of recent University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines regarding the allignment of curriculum and credit framework for undergraduate programmes with the National Education Policy .

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The varsity plans to implement the guidelines in the 2023-2024 academic session. As per the revised guidelines, students will have multiple entry and exit options, and will also have a choice between pursuing a single major, double major or interdisciplinary subjects.

One of the key features of the new guidelines is that students will get an undergraduate degree in three years on completion of 120 credits and an undergraduate honours degree in four years on completion of 160 credits. Under the current system, it takes a student at least three years to complete an undergraduate honours degree.

Students who want to opt for research specialisation at undergraduate level have to secure 75% marks or above in the first six semesters, after which they can choose a research stream in the fourth year. They will have to complete a research project or dissertation under the guidance of a faculty member and secure 160 credits, along with 12 credits in a project and dissertation to be eligible for the degree with honours and research.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The regulations will also allow students to leave with a certificate after completing a year, if they secure 40 credits and one vocational course of four credits during the summer vacation of the first year. They can also re-enter the degree programme within three years and complete it within a maximum period of seven years.

It will also permit students to take a break from the study, but the total duration for completing the programme will not exceed seven years.

Call on resolution by senator

Meanwhile, the Syndicate will also take a call on the resolution by varsity senator Dinesh Kumar that the charge of dean of respective faculty be given to the senior most professor of the faculty to perform all the functions and duties of the dean for the smooth functioning of the academic activities.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

All faculties have been functioning in absence of the deans since January 2021 at PU.

Due to the absence of the dean, the CAS (confirmation of acceptance for studies) promotion of approximately 150 teachers are pending and increasing every month.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON