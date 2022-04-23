Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / PU Teachers’ Association writes to V-C over ‘misbehaviour’ at meeting
chandigarh news

PU Teachers’ Association writes to V-C over ‘misbehaviour’ at meeting

The Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA) has written to vice-chancellor Raj Kumar over his alleged misbehaviour during a meeting with chairpersons of departments of faculty of sciences on April 19
The letter by the PU Teachers’ Association claimed that some of their colleagues felt humiliated due to the treatment meted out to them and the language used by the V-C. (HT File)
Published on Apr 23, 2022 12:32 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA) has written to vice-chancellor Raj Kumar over his alleged misbehaviour during a meeting with chairpersons of departments of faculty of sciences on April 19.

In the letter written by president Mritunjay Kumar and secretary Amarjit Singh Naura, they claimed that some of their colleagues felt humiliated due to the treatment meted out to them and the language used by the V-C.

PUTA requested that the V-C to maintain the respect and dignity of the teachers and provide them academic space to interact freely and contribute ideas in professional environment.

PU officials said that a meeting with chairpersons was held to review preparations for the upcoming NAAC visit and take steps for Implementation of the National Education Policy. They said the internal quality assessment cell (IQAC) needs information from departments to prepare self-assessment report and many departments are yet to provide information and prepare curriculum according to NAAC requirements.

RELATED STORIES

Despite attempts by HT, V-C Raj Kumar remained unavailable for comments.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP