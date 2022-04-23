PU Teachers’ Association writes to V-C over ‘misbehaviour’ at meeting

The Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA) has written to vice-chancellor Raj Kumar over his alleged misbehaviour during a meeting with chairpersons of departments of faculty of sciences on April 19.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the letter written by president Mritunjay Kumar and secretary Amarjit Singh Naura, they claimed that some of their colleagues felt humiliated due to the treatment meted out to them and the language used by the V-C.

PUTA requested that the V-C to maintain the respect and dignity of the teachers and provide them academic space to interact freely and contribute ideas in professional environment.

PU officials said that a meeting with chairpersons was held to review preparations for the upcoming NAAC visit and take steps for Implementation of the National Education Policy. They said the internal quality assessment cell (IQAC) needs information from departments to prepare self-assessment report and many departments are yet to provide information and prepare curriculum according to NAAC requirements.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Despite attempts by HT, V-C Raj Kumar remained unavailable for comments.