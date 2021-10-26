Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / PU teachers’ body elections: Community has lost trust in incumbent group, say rivals
chandigarh news

PU teachers’ body elections: Community has lost trust in incumbent group, say rivals

The rival group of Manu Sharma, who are contesting the upcoming Panjab University (PU) Teachers Association elections, on Monday said that the teaching community has lost trust in the incumbent teachers' body
The PU teachers’ body elections are scheduled for October 28. (HT file)
Published on Oct 26, 2021 12:57 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The rival group of Manu Sharma, who are contesting the upcoming Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA) election, on Monday said that the teaching community has lost trust in the incumbent teachers’ body.

While addressing mediapersons on Monday, they stated that faculty should not vote for incumbent PUTA, because of frequent deception and betrayal.

“To make our university a better workplace with ease of teaching/research and administration, we will fully cooperate with all stakeholders like the vice-chancellor, senate, political representatives or civil society. However, if faculty welfare is threatened, we will not hesitate to bring the full force of our community to fight for the common cause,” said Manu Sharma’s team in their statement.

Incumbent president Mritunjay Kumar, said, “Our team is contesting primarily on performance, which the whole teaching community has witnessed during the last four years. The very fact that our team members have been with us all these four years, as a part of our struggle, gives our team a strong credibility.”

