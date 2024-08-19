PU, US institute join hands for international journal on military law

The National Institute of Military Justice (NIMJ), Washington DC, USA, and the Centre for Constitution and Public Policy (CCPP), University Institute of Legal Studies, Panjab University, Chandigarh, have announced a one-of-its kind collaboration for the Forces Law Review (FLR), the first international journal on military law through encompassing matters related to the defence services and other uniformed forces such as the police, the paramilitary and the armed police forces. All editorial positions of the journal shall be honorary and unpaid. (HT File photo for representation)

The journal would mainly publish the text and case-briefs/gists of important judgments from all over the world, principally from constitutional/appellate courts with precedential value and would also carry a separate section on briefs of recent important developments on the subject and another section for contributed opinion pieces approved by the editors.

This joint effort of the NIMJ and CCPP would be published by The Browser, Chandigarh, and distributed by Simon & Schuster. The first volume is expected to be released in the first quarter of 2025.

The editorial oversight would be undertaken by three nominated chief editors and an Editorial Advisory Board, comprising reputed personalities from the fields of law, judiciary and academia. Six student editors selected globally from law schools every year would edit the headnotes for the judgments. Three student editors each would be selected/nominated by the NIMJ and CCPP, respectively, and issued formal certificates.

All editorial positions shall be honorary and unpaid. Being a non-commercial concept, the FLR would be reasonably priced to ensure greater public access.

The chief editors (honorary) nominated by the NIMJ and CCPP are professor Franklin Rosenblatt of the Mississippi College School of Law, USA; professor Shruti Bedi, director, CCPP, and the current director of the University Institute of Legal Studies (UILS), Panjab University, and Punjab and Haryana high court advocate Navdeep Singh.