PU yet to submit self-study report to NAAC as data-collection continues to drag

Despite Panjab University’s (PU) current National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) accreditation expiring on June 24, the varsity is yet to submit its self-study report (SSR) — which is mandatory before the NAAC team visits the campus for another round of evaluation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A senior PU official said the varsity is facing problems in collecting the data from its departments for compiling the SSR, adding that preparations have been stepped up in the last few months.

The varsity had held a special meeting of its senate – apex governing body – in February, where a report submitted by a committee was discussed. As per the report, it was outlined that the documents like research, incubation and start-up and IT policy, the policy on gender equity, annual gender sensitisation and code of conduct must be part of the self-study report.

According to procedure laid down by NAAC, Institutional Information for Quality Assessment (IIQA) is to be submitted prior to the submission of SSR. IIQA is a process which ascertains whether an institution is “accreditation ready” or not. The SSR is submitted in 45 days from IIQA acceptance.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) director Sanjeev Sharma declined to comment on the matter, no response was received to a query sent to PU’s official spokesperson Gaurav Gaur.

Commenting on the same, PU senator Priyatosh Sharma said, “I believe that the IQAC must be in overdrive to submit the required data within stipulated time as accreditation is of utmost importance for every stakeholder of the University. The authorities have chaired various meetings with the department heads related to NAAC accreditation and its seriousness.”

A university official, meanwhile, said a special committee will hold a meeting to discuss the issues related to the NAAC visit, especially the problems faced in data collection from departments will also be deliberated.

The official said the university is also working on the recommendations made by NAAC during the last evaluation. While the consolidation of the small cognate departments is underway, the varsity is also working on the recruitment of teachers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During the last visit, which was held in 2015, NAAC had given the varsity an A-grade with a comprehensive score of 3.35 out of four.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON