Govt employee held for raping woman after posing as ‘tantrik’

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Apr 25, 2023 12:02 AM IST

A public health engineering department employee was arrested for allegedly raping a woman after posing as a "tantrik" in Samba district. The victim filed a rape case against the accused.

The police on Monday arrested a public health engineering department employee for allegedly raping a middle-aged woman after posing as a “tantrik” in Samba district.

Samba SSP Benam Tosh said the victim said she was raped by the accused at his house after posing as a “tantrik” possessing supernatural healing powers effective enough to cure her skin disease.

The accused has been identified as Subash Chander of Rarian village in Ramgarh tehsil.

The police have registered a rape case under Section 376 of the IPC on the directions of the Samba court of chief judicial magistrate (CJM) and further investigation is underway, he said.

The victim had filed an application before the court of the Samba CJM alleging that the accused raped her after posing as a “tantrik”.

She further alleged that she along with her sister had gone to a temple at Swankha from where the accused took her to his house, gave her “charnamrit” and “vibhuti” to her due to which she fell unconscious and the accused raped her.

The Samba CJM had issued directions to the police under Section 156 (3) of the CrPC to register an FIR.

