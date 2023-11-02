Various public organisations led by All India Peace and Solidarity Organisation (AIPSO) held a protest outside the DC Office in Shimla against Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip. The protesters said that the attacks on Gaza Strip have resulted in the loss of approximately 9,000 lives over the past 26 days. Thousands more have been injured, with one-third being children.

Public organisations in Shimla protest Israeli attacks on Gaza Strip (REUTERS)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON