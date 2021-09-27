Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PU: Former prof's decomposing body found at house in campus
chandigarh news

PU: Former prof’s decomposing body found at house in campus

The decomposing body of a former assistant professor in the public administration department at PU was found at his residence on the campus on Sunday morning
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 27, 2021 12:58 AM IST
Komal Singh was sacked in 2018, but still had possession of the official residence at PU campus, where the body was found.

The decomposing body of a former assistant professor at Panjab University was found at his residence on the campus on Sunday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Komal Singh of the public administration department. His services had been terminated over a sexual harassment allegation in 2018. However, he had moved court, and got a stay that allowed him to keep possession of his official residence on the PU campus, where his body was found.

The neighbours alerted police after foul smell started emanating from the house. Police broke into the house, which was locked from inside, and found the body. A number of empty liquor bottles were also recovered from the spot.

Singh had been living in Ludhiana with his parents and two children, and had come to Chandigarh around five days back, said police. Although the postmortem is yet to be conducted, police said he died two to three days ago.

