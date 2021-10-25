PU graduate constituency: Counting of votes to resume today

After a three-day break, counting of votes of the graduate constituency of Panjab University (PU) senate will resume on Monday.

So far, three candidates have been declared elected and 12 have been eliminated. More results are expected to be declared on Monday. Around 40 candidates were in fray from the graduate constituency that will elect 15 members into the PU senate.

The counting process began last Monday at the varsity’s gymnasium hall. The registered graduate constituency is the largest among the eight constituencies of the senate. Even though it had 3.61 lakh eligible voters, the voter turnout was only 14.57%. The polling for the constituency was held in two phases. A total of 35 of the 47 candidates have already been elected from the senate’s eight constituencies so far.

MORE NEWS IN BRIEFS

Mother of two ends life in Sector 30

Chandigarh A 24-year-old woman hanged herself to death her house in Sector 30 on Sunday. Police said the woman, who was a housewife, was survived by her husband and two children. No suicide note was found. Police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). The body was shifted to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, for autopsy.

Labourer electrocuted to death

Chandigarh A 20-year-old labourer died due to electrocution in Colony Number 4 on Sunday. Police said the deceased, Bittu, was trying to fix a lightbulb at his house, when he was electrocuted. Police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC.

Shoolini University hosts convocation

The fifth convocation of Shoolini University was held in physical and online modes, where 75 PhD degrees were awarded and 52 gold medalists were felicitated. Degrees were awarded to the students of the faculties of sciences, pharmaceutical sciences and biotechnology and applied sciences. The event was hosted by motivational speaker and former IAS officer, Vivek Atray.

Discussion on tobacco control law held

Chairman of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, representatives from retailers’ association and global and local experts came together for a discussion organised by National Law School of India University on how National Tobacco Control law can be strengthened to protect youth from taking up tobacco use. All experts agreed that increasing the legal age of sale of tobacco products to 21 years, adopting comprehensive ban on tobacco advertisement and promotion and banning sale of single sticks of cigarettes will go a long way to prevent children and youth from starting tobacco use at an early age.

Two scrap shops broken into in Maloya

Two scrap shops in Maloya were broken into between October 20 and October 23.

Sita Ram from Sector 42B reported that three to four unknown people stole iron, aluminium and electronics from him and his neighbour’s scrap shop near the nursery on Jhujhar Nagar Road in Maloya village. A case under Section 380 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at Maloya police station.

Meanwhile, a woman from Kishangarh lodged a complained stating that an unidentified person stole her purse while she was travelling on an e-rickshaw on the road between Shivalik Garden to Manimajra main market on Saturday. Her purse contained a gold necklace, gold earrings and a gold chain, she said. Police have registered a case under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Manimajra police station.

