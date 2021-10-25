Pundri MLA claims rotten foodgrains are being supplied under PDS

Nearly a month after he threatened to withdraw support from the BJP-JJP coalition government alleging that bureaucrats do not listen to elected representatives, independent MLA from Kaithal’s Pundri assembly constituency Randhir Gollen has alleged that rotten foodgrains are being supplied under the public distribution system (PDS).

“Even cattle cannot eat the rotten wheat that is being supplied under the PDS to the poor. We took up the matter with the Kaithal deputy commissioner but to no avail,” alleged Gollen on the sidelines of a public rally he organised in the assembly segment on completion of two years as an MLA on Sunday.

“A written complaint has already been filed with the deputy commissioner but no action was taken against the officials concerned. I will take other three MLAs of the district along to take up the issue with the higher authorities,” said Gollen adding that there are problems at the district level.

On the other hand, Kaithal deputy commissioner Pradeep Dhaiya has refuted the allegations of inaction on complaint of the MLA and said action was taken immediately and directions have already been issued in this regard to the officers concerned.

Reacting to the allegations, Haryana’s additional chief secretary (food, civil supplies and consumer affairs department) Anurag Rastogi said he has asked for details of the matter.

On September 19, Gollen had threatened to withdraw support to the BJP-JJP government if action wasn’t taken against officials who “don’t listen to the elected representatives”.

“I feel the bureaucracy is dominating everywhere (in the government); nobody is ready to listen to the elected representatives. If they (officers) don’t listen to us, how will we work for the people who have elected us?” he had said.

Gollen was earlier associated with the BJP but had left the party and contested independently from Pundri as the party did not give him a ticket.