Punjab: 11 IPS, 65 DSPs among 161 police officers transferred

In a major reshuffle, the Punjab government on Sunday issued transfer orders for 161 police officers, including 65 deputy superintendents of police (DSPs). The Punjab government on Sunday issued transfer orders for 161 police officers, including 65 deputy superintendents of police (DSPs). (HT File)

The home department announced the transfer of 96 officers, the majority of whom are superintendents of police (SPs). Eleven Indian Police Service (IPS) officers are among those who have been transferred.

Those shifted include, IPS officers Ravjot Kaur Grewal, who has been posted as AIG counter intelligence, Mohali, Ashwani Gotyal as AIG anti-narcotics task force, Vatsala Gupta as Commandant, 27 PAP Jalandhar, in addition to AIG ANTF Ludhiana, Aditya S Warrier as SP detective, Amritsar Rural Police, PPS officers Parminder Singh Bhandal as DCP, law and order, Ludhiana, Rajeshwar Singh, Zonal AIG, CID Jalandhar, Karanveer Singh as ADCP-II, Ludhiana, Saurav Jindal as SP (investigation), Mohali, and Ramandeep Singh, SP, tariff, Mohali.