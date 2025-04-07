Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Punjab: 11 IPS, 65 DSPs among 161 police officers transferred

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 07, 2025 08:34 AM IST

The home department announced the transfer of 96 officers, the majority of whom are superintendents of police (SPs). Eleven Indian Police Service (IPS) officers are among those who have been transferred.

In a major reshuffle, the Punjab government on Sunday issued transfer orders for 161 police officers, including 65 deputy superintendents of police (DSPs).

The Punjab government on Sunday issued transfer orders for 161 police officers, including 65 deputy superintendents of police (DSPs). (HT File)
The Punjab government on Sunday issued transfer orders for 161 police officers, including 65 deputy superintendents of police (DSPs). (HT File)

The home department announced the transfer of 96 officers, the majority of whom are superintendents of police (SPs). Eleven Indian Police Service (IPS) officers are among those who have been transferred.

Those shifted include, IPS officers Ravjot Kaur Grewal, who has been posted as AIG counter intelligence, Mohali, Ashwani Gotyal as AIG anti-narcotics task force, Vatsala Gupta as Commandant, 27 PAP Jalandhar, in addition to AIG ANTF Ludhiana, Aditya S Warrier as SP detective, Amritsar Rural Police, PPS officers Parminder Singh Bhandal as DCP, law and order, Ludhiana, Rajeshwar Singh, Zonal AIG, CID Jalandhar, Karanveer Singh as ADCP-II, Ludhiana, Saurav Jindal as SP (investigation), Mohali, and Ramandeep Singh, SP, tariff, Mohali.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab: 11 IPS, 65 DSPs among 161 police officers transferred
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On