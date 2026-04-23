...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Punjab: 15-year-old girl gives birth to baby months after alleged rape

Punjab: 15-year-old girl gives birth to baby months after alleged rape

Published on: Apr 23, 2026 11:13 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

Chandigarh, A 15-year-old girl has delivered a baby in Jalandhar, months after she was allegedly raped by a boy in Amritsar, police said on Thursday.

Punjab: 15-year-old girl gives birth to baby months after alleged rape

The class 9 student has been living with her aunt in Jalandhar for the past seven months, said the aunt who filed the complaint of rape to the police.

When contacted over phone on Thursday, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Phillaur, Bharat Masih said, "We have registered a Zero FIR in the matter as the alleged rape took place in Amritsar.." He said the accused is aged 16 years old.

The victim's aunt said in her complaint that a month and a half back, the teenager complained of abdominal pain, due to which, she was taken for a checkup to a private doctor in Jalandhar's Nurmahal. The doctor prescribed some medicines, she said.

On April 19, the girl complained of severe abdominal pain, after which she took the teenager to a private hospital in Phillaur in Jalandhar. The doctor there referred the girl to another hospital, where she was told that she was pregnant.

 
jalandhar amritsar chandigarh rape
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab: 15-year-old girl gives birth to baby months after alleged rape
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab: 15-year-old girl gives birth to baby months after alleged rape
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.