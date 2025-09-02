Punjab: 17k FIRs registered, 27k arrested in six months of “Yudh Nashian Virudh”

With the ongoing war against drugs “Yudh Nashian Virudh” completed six months, Punjab Police has registered 17,957 first information reports (FIRs) and arrested 27,796 drug smugglers leading to the recovery of 1,129 kg heroin since March 1. Since the launch of this anti-drug drive, Punjab Police, under the directions of Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav, has been conducting operations daily simultaneously in all the 28 police districts of the state.

Special DGP (law and order) Arpit Shukla, who has been personally overseeing the operations, revealed that apart from the 1,129 kg haul of heroin, police have also seized 384 kg opium, 232 quintals poppy husk, 29 kg charas, 430 kg ganja, 6.3 kg ICE, 33 lakh intoxicant pills/tablets, and ₹12.44 crore drug money.

On day 184, over 120 police teams, comprising over 1,000 police personnel, under the supervision of 67 gazetted officers have conducted raids at as many as 309 locations across the state leading to the registration of 43 first information reports (FIRs) across the state, he said, while adding that police teams have also checked as many as 337 suspicious persons during the day long operation.