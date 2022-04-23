Punjab: 185 VIPs lose security cover

The Punjab government on Friday withdrew security cover of around 185 more police protectees, including former ministers, ex-MLAs and SGPC members.

These protectees, who were assigned up to four gunmen, include former Akali ministers Surjit Singh Rakhra, Sucha Singh Chhotepur, Bibi Jagir Kaur and Tota Singh, former Congress in-charge for Himachal Pradesh Rajiv Shukla and former Akal Takht jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh.

More than 500 cops have been freed from VIP duty by this order, an official said.

A day after coming to power last month, the AAP government had ordered the withdrawal of security cover of 122 former ministers and MLAs. HTC