Punjab: 191 candidates in fray for civic polls on March 2

Punjab state election commissioner Raj Kamal Chaudhuri has announced that 191 candidates remain in the fray for the upcoming municipal council elections in Tarn Taran, Dera Baba Nanak (Gurdaspur district) and Talwara (Hoshiarpur district) after the deadline for nomination withdrawals. According to the final candidate count, Tarn Taran has 113 contestants, Dera Baba Nanak has 37 and Talwara has 41. (HT File)

The elections are set to take place on March 2, with polling scheduled from 7am to 4pm. The counting of votes will begin immediately after polling concludes at the respective polling stations.

The elections hold significance for local governance in these municipalities.