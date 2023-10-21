Punjab: 3 held for SBS Nagar salon owner’s murder

The Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar police on Friday claimed to have cracked the blind murder of 24-year-old salon owner, who was stabbed to death on October 14.

Senior superintendent of police Dr Akhil Chaudhary said deceased Gurdeep Singh, who owned a salon in district’s Banga area, allegedly went missing on October 14 after he went with three-masked motorcyclists. Later, his body was found near a local palace.

“During the course of investigation, with the help of CCTV footage, local intelligence and technical analysis of the crime scene, five accused have been zeroed-in, of which three were arrested on Friday, while two main accused were still absconding,” he said.

The arrested accused have been identified as Jaspreet Singh, alias Jassi, Simranjit Singh and Mani, while the absconders include Karanjit Singh, alias Jassa, and Lovepreet Singh.

The SSP said during investigation, it came to light that Karanjit Singh, who is the main handler of Sonu Khatri gang, had an old enmity with Gurwinder Pehalwan in SBS Nagar.

“Both Gurdeep and Gurwinder were known to each other and the deceased passed information related to Karanjit’s whereabouts following which the Gurwinder and his associates thrashed Karanjit. To revenge the physical assault, Karanjit along with his two associates Lovepreet and Mani allegedly kidnapped Gurdeep and stabbed him to death,” the SSP said.

He added that other two accused — Simranjit and Jaspreet — provided shelter to the three key accused and provided logistics for their safe passage.

Three cases, including two murder cases, were already registered against Karanjit, who was declared a proclaimed offender in all these cases.

