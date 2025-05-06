Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 06, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Punjab: 3 workers die cleaning sewage plant in Bathinda refinery township

ByVishal Joshi
May 06, 2025 03:42 PM IST

Three workers died after choking on methane gas generated while cleaning sewage treatment plant in residential township of Guru Gobind Singh Refinery near Talwandi Sabo.

Three sanitation workers died of suffocation while cleaning the sewage treatment plant (STP) in the residential township of Guru Gobind Singh Refinery near Talwandi Sabo in Bathinda district on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Rescue teams taking the victims to hospital from the residential township of Guru Gobind Singh Refinery near Talwandi Sabo in Bathinda district on Tuesday afternoon. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)
Rescue teams taking the victims to hospital from the residential township of Guru Gobind Singh Refinery near Talwandi Sabo in Bathinda district on Tuesday afternoon. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)

The refinery’s spokesperson identified the deceased as Astar Ali, Sukhpal Singh, and Rajwinder Singh.

Another worker, Krishan Kumar, who fell unconscious while cleaning the STP, is under treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bathinda.

The victims were around 30 years.

Officials said that four workers were trapped inside the STP after inhaling methane gas.

Rescue teams from the refinery were pressed into service.

Talwandi Sabo sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Pankaj Kumar said that the workers were suffocated due to methane gas generated during the sewer-cleaning operation.

“The victims were outsourced by the refinery management through a private contractor. They were immediately rushed to a hospital in Bathinda in a critical condition,” he said.

Police said legal action is being taken in the matter.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab: 3 workers die cleaning sewage plant in Bathinda refinery township
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 06, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On