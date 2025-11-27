Search
Punjab: 377 crore disbursed for houses damaged in floods

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Nov 27, 2025 04:46 am IST

DERA BABA NANAK : Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday disbursed compensation amounting to 377 crore to more than 30,000 families whose houses were damaged during the recent floods.

Addressing the gathering at Dera Baba Nanak, the CM said: “The state government has already begun payment of enhanced compensation at the rate of 20,000 per acre for crop loss suffered by farmers during the floods. The government is also rolling out a comprehensive rehabilitation package for house damage, under which 1.2 lakh per fully damaged house is being provided to affected families. Out of nearly 30,000 houses reported damaged across Punjab during the floods, 8,056 houses are in Gurdaspur district alone,” he said.

The CM said compensation amounting to 377 crore is being distributed today to affected families, ensuring that they can rebuild their homes with dignity. He further explained that the state government has already released 70,000 as the first instalment to each eligible household for house reconstruction, while the remaining amount is being disbursed in two additional installments.

In a boost to sports infrastructure, the CM declared that 23 model sports grounds would be developed specifically in the Dera Baba Nanak area, while a total of 194 modern sports grounds would be established across Gurdaspur district.

Announces college for girls

The CM also announced the setting up of a new government college for girls at Dera Baba Nanak. Mann said classes in the college would commence from the coming academic session and that all necessary infrastructure and faculty arrangements would be put in place well in time.

AI Summary AI Summary

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced ₹377 crore in compensation for over 30,000 families affected by recent floods, with ₹1.2 lakh allocated for fully damaged homes. Additionally, 23 model sports grounds will be developed in Dera Baba Nanak, and a new government college for girls will open next academic session, enhancing local infrastructure and support.