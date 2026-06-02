Punjab: 38-year-old grocer shot dead in Ferozepur’s Makhu

Unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants shot dead a 38-year-old grocery shop owner in broad daylight in Ferozepur’s Makhu town on Monday.

Gurcharan Singh, alias Kala, the victim. (HT)

The victim, Gurcharan Singh, alias Kala, a local resident, was attending to customers at his shop near the market gurdwara when the assailants struck. One of the shooters entered the shop and allegedly opened fire at close range.

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According to police and eyewitnesses, three shots were fired in quick succession before the attackers fled the scene on their motorcycle. A grievously injured Gurcharan was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The daring attack, carried out in a busy market area during peak business hours and barely a few hundred metres from the local police station, created chaos in the town. Shocked traders immediately downed shutters and closed the market, demanding swift action against the perpetrators.

Senior police officers, led by Ferozepur senior superintendent of police (SSP) Bhupinder Singh Sidhu, rushed to the spot soon after the incident. The area was cordoned off, forensic evidence was collected and an investigation was launched.

The victim’s body was taken into police custody and sent for post-mortem examination at Zira.

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{{^usCountry}} Speaking to reporters, SSP Sidhu said police had obtained vital leads in the case and had also recovered the motorcycle allegedly used in the crime. “We have got important clues regarding the assailants and have recovered the motorcycle used in the incident. We expect to arrest the accused soon. The exact motive behind the murder is still being investigated. So far, family members have not reported any previous threat or extortion calls received by the victim,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking to reporters, SSP Sidhu said police had obtained vital leads in the case and had also recovered the motorcycle allegedly used in the crime. “We have got important clues regarding the assailants and have recovered the motorcycle used in the incident. We expect to arrest the accused soon. The exact motive behind the murder is still being investigated. So far, family members have not reported any previous threat or extortion calls received by the victim,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Police teams are examining CCTV footage from nearby establishments and pursuing multiple leads to identify and apprehend the attackers.

Condemning the killing, former Congress MLA Kulbir Singh Zira said the murder took place close to the police station and demanded the immediate arrest of the shooters.

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Police officials said all possible angles, including personal rivalry and business-related disputes, were being examined as part of the investigation.