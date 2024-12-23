Menu Explore
Punjab: 4 booked for killing stray dog

ByHT Correspondent, Bathinda
Dec 24, 2024 06:06 AM IST

As per the police authorities, a video went viral on social media where a group of persons were spotted hitting a dog repeatedly

The district police have booked four persons for beating a stray dog to death in Raman town. A first information report (FIR) was lodged on the complaint of People for Animals (PFA), an animal rights group headed by former Union minister Maneka Gandhi.

Talwandi Sabo deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Rajesh Snehi Batta said that an email from Maneka Gandhi with a video was received after which one of the accused was identified as Sunil of Raman town. (HT File)
As per the police authorities, a video went viral on social media where a group of persons were spotted hitting a dog repeatedly. Talwandi Sabo deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Rajesh Snehi Batta said that an email from Maneka Gandhi with a video was received after which one of the accused was identified as Sunil of Raman town.

PFA volunteer in Bathinda Arpan Gupta formally lodged a complaint on Sunday.

“A case under Section 325 (killing or maiming an animal) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered. We have identified the residence of the main accused and efforts are on to arrest him. A team is also working to identify others involved in the heinous crime,” the DSP said.

