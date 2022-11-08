Punjab: 4 of family die as man drives car into Ferozepur feeder canal

A 40-year-old man and three of his family members died after he allegedly drove his car into Ferozepur feeder canal on Tuesday.

The man, a taxi driver and resident of Bhudwara Mohalla, was reportedly frustrated with an ongoing family dispute.

As per information, he had gone ‘live’ on a social media platform earlier in the day and announced his intentions to commit suicide after being fed up with his wife.

He later took his handicapped brother, 43; nephew, 11; and daughter, 10; along with him in his car and went to Ghall Khurd village on Ferozepur-Moga road, where he “committed suicide”.

Some passersby noticed the act and alerted the police.

“We launched a rescue operation, but unfortunately only found the bodies of all four persons,” said Sandeep Singh, deputy superintendent of police, Ferozepur (Rural).

“We are investigating and trying to ascertain whether the driver deliberately drove the car into water or was it an accident,” he added.

An official, who wished to remain anonymous, said, “His wife was allegedly having an extramarital affair and left his home for a few days, due to which he took the extreme step.”