Punjab: 53 school students hospitalised in Sangrur, food poisoning suspected

An inquiry committee was formed on Saturday after 53 students of the Government Meritorious School at Ghabdan in Sangrur district were rushed to the civil hospital following suspected food poisoning.

Of the 53 students who fell sick with food poisoning symptoms, 39 are still undergoing treatment at the Sangrur civil hospital on Saturday. (Representational photo)

The students were admitted to the Sangrur civil hospital after they complained of restlessness and vomiting.

According to officials, the symptoms seem to have stemmed from a meal they had in the hostel mess on Friday night.

Deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal said, “As of now, it seems the students fall sick due to food poisoning. The condition of the 39 students, who are in hospital, is stable.”

Sangrur sub divisional magistrate (SDM) Charanjot Singh will lead the inquiry committee, while the other members are from the health and education departments.

