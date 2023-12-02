Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab: 53 school students hospitalised in Sangrur, food poisoning suspected

Punjab: 53 school students hospitalised in Sangrur, food poisoning suspected

ByHarmandeep Singh
Dec 02, 2023 11:28 AM IST

Inquiry committee set up after students of Government Meritorious School at Ghabdan complained of restlessness, vomiting following dinner in hostel mess

An inquiry committee was formed on Saturday after 53 students of the Government Meritorious School at Ghabdan in Sangrur district were rushed to the civil hospital following suspected food poisoning.

(Representational photo)

The students were admitted to the Sangrur civil hospital after they complained of restlessness and vomiting.

According to officials, the symptoms seem to have stemmed from a meal they had in the hostel mess on Friday night.

Of the 53 students, 39 are still undergoing treatment at the Sangrur civil hospital.

Deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal said, “As of now, it seems the students fall sick due to food poisoning. The condition of the 39 students, who are in hospital, is stable.”

Sangrur sub divisional magistrate (SDM) Charanjot Singh will lead the inquiry committee, while the other members are from the health and education departments.

