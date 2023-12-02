Punjab CM Mann hands over job letters to 251 youths

Chandigarh : Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday distributed appointment letters to 251 newly recruited youths in various departments. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday distributed appointment letters to 251 newly recruited youths in various departments.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion, the CM came down heavily on previous regimes for allegedly “backstabbing” the Punjabis and misleading them by calling Punjab’s coffers empty. He said in fact, the treasury was never empty, “but they governed to plunder public money to fill their own coffers and of their family members”.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Mann said that he is familiar with the ground realities in Punjab, as such he took several decisions for the betterment of the state and its people.

On the occasion, a young woman among the newly recruited lot said she was the first from her village to pursue a BTech degree. She claimed that girls in her village were not encouraged to pursue higher education, but her father supported her and her sister to pursue their goals.

At this, the CM called her to the dais and told her that he was touched to hear her story and could not believe that such negative mindset still prevailed among people even in villages which are very close to cities like Chandigarh. “It is surprising that we still have villages within 15km radius of Chandigarh where people have such mindset,” he said referring to girls not being encouraged for higher education.

“When you go back to your village, tell the villagers that daughters too can do wonders,” Mann told her. The CM claimed that after assuming the office, his government has successfully provided employment to 37,934 youths so far in various departments.