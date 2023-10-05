Punjab: 550 rural dispensaries don’t have even basic meds

As many as 550 dispensaries across Punjab have run dry of even basic medicines such as paracetamol, commonly used antibiotics and painkillers as rural development and panchayati raj department has failed to replenish the stocks. We have time and again informed concerned bodies regarding the shortage of medicines but to no avail, a senior medico who did not wish to be named, said.

The rural medical associations alleged that Punjab government was deliberately neglecting the dispensaries.

The last supply came three months back and now the dispensaries, which generally cater to 10,000 people, are finding it hard to treat patients, rued Dr Aslam Parvez, president of the rural medical services association.

The medicines are supplied by the Panchayati Raj department after it receives demand from zila parishads and additional deputy commissioners (ADCs) (development), under which these dispensaries operate. The Panchayati Raj department places the order and provides funds to Punjab Health Systems Corporation (PHSC) for procuring and supplying the medicines.

Dr Parvez said that the shortage of medicines has become a regular feature every year.

As per the association, the previous supply arrived in June this year after a gap of around two years. A senior doctor posted at one of the rural clinics added that during this two-year gap, the clinics managed to provide medicines with the help of NGOs and other resources.

“With this government, we had high hopes that the rural dispensaries would get adequate attention and the supply of medicines would be regular as we cater to the poorest of the poor in remote areas where other health facilities are not available. Most of our dispensaries have exhausted the previous supplies and are almost dry for basic medicines. Patients are suffering a lot,” Dr Parvez said.

Dr Depinder Singh, state president of the Rural Medical Officers Association, Punjab, also claimed that there are hardly any medicines left in the rural dispensaries, and the government must intervene immediately.

PHSC director (procurement) Dr Pawan Preet Kaur, when contacted, said that the corporation has not received any request for the medicines to be procured for the rural dispensaries.

“Even if they raise the demand today, delivering those medicines through tenders will take at least four months,” she said.

Panchayati Raj and Rural Development additional director Parneet Kaur said there is no shortage of funds with the department, and the department has been repeatedly writing to additional deputy commissioners (ADCS) (development) and the zila parishads to raise their demands, but we haven’t got any.

“I don’t think there is any hue and cry for the medicines on the ground,” she asserted.

“Confusion is being created with regards to procurement of the medicines. Why is there a need to go through ADCs and Zila Parishads? When there was a set procedure to raise indent for one year and fulfil that demand through PHSC automatically, why now confusion is being created that the Panchayati Raj department has not received a report from ADCs regarding the need for the medicines? Why cannot there be a smooth way for procurement?” a senior medico said.

The rural medical associations alleged that the government was deliberately neglecting the rural dispensaries to promote Aam Aadmi Clinics (AACs) as better-equipped health facilities.

“Why there is no continuous supply of medicines to these health clinics when medicines can be supplied to other dispensaries run by the government? Government can promote AACs and can convert rural dispensaries into AACs as per its plans, but by that time, rural dispensaries should not be ignored,” Dr Parvez said.

