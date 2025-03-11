Punjab: 580 locations raided, 110 smugglers held

The Punjab Police on Tuesday conducted raids at 580 locations across the state leading to the arrest of 110 drug smugglers, officials said. The anti-drug drive is being conducted simultaneously in all 28 police districts of Punjab. (HT File)

In the ongoing anti-drugs drive launched on February 26, the police have arrested 1,540 smugglers so far, said an official spokesperson, adding that police teams have recovered 2.8kg heroin, 500gm opium, 10,904 intoxicating tablets/injections and ₹2.88 lakh drug money from the possession of arrested drug smugglers. The operation is being conducted simultaneously in all 28 police districts of the state, the spokesperson said.

Special DGP (law and order) Arpit Shukla said that over 220 police teams, comprising over 1,600 personnel, under the supervision of 107 gazetted officers conducted raids across the state and checked as many as 631 suspicious persons during the day-long operation.

He said the state government has enforced a three-pronged strategy — enforcement, deaddiction and prevention — to eradicate drugs from the state.

Punjab Police also carried out search operation in jails across five districts — Fazilka, Ferozepur, Muktsar, Faridkot and Moga – to check any illegal activities.