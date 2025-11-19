Punjab: 79 arrested in anti-drug drive; heroin, cash seized

As part of its ongoing “Yudh Nashian Virudh” campaign against drug trafficking, the Punjab police on Tuesday conducted a statewide cordon and search operation at identified drug hotspots. The synchronised operation, now in its 262nd day, saw simultaneous raids across all 28 police districts of the state on the directions of director general of police (DGP) Punjab, Gaurav Yadav. Authorities registered 67 FIRs and recovered significant quantities of narcotics, including 4.3 kg of heroin, 971 intoxicant tablets/capsules, and ₹ 3.16 lakh in drug money.

More than 400 police teams, comprising over 3,000 police personnel and overseen by 79 gazetted officers, participated in the daylong drive, said special DGP law and order, Arpit Shukla, who personally oversaw the operation. The police conducted raids at 391 identified locations, leading to the arrest of 79 individuals. Authorities registered 67 FIRs and recovered significant quantities of narcotics, including 4.3 kg of heroin, 971 intoxicant tablets/capsules, and ₹3.16 lakh in drug money.

Special DGP Shukla pointed to the cumulative success of the “Yudh Nashian Virudh” campaign since its launch on March 1. The initiative has resulted in 36,901 arrests and the registration of 24,809 FIRs statewide. Total seizures thus far include 1,604 kg of heroin, 557 kg of opium, 263 quintals of poppy husk, 529 kg of ganja, 41.39 lakh intoxicant tablets/capsules, 14 kg of ICE, and ₹14.42 crore in drug money.