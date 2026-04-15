Punjab: 8 pilgrims killed, 25 injured as mini-bus overturns in Fatehgarh Sahib

At least eight pilgrims were killed and 25 others sustained injuries after a mini-bus overturned in the Bassi Pathana area of Fatehgarh Sahib on Tuesday night. The mini-bus that met with the accident on the Chunni-Morinda road in Bassi Pathana area of Fatehgarh Sahib district on Tuesday night.

Police said on Wednesday that the victims were returning from Anandpur Sahib after paying obeisance during the Baisakhi Mela when the accident occurred around 10.30pm on the Chunni-Morinda road.

The vehicle was carrying 30 to 35 passengers. Preliminary reports suggest the driver lost control of the bus, which subsequently crashed into an electric pole and overturned. While the exact cause is under investigation, survivors told police that a broken axle—the shaft supporting the vehicle’s weight—might have triggered the crash.

Six passengers died on the spot, while two others succumbed to their injuries during treatment.

The injured were rushed to government hospitals in Fatehgarh Sahib, with several critically wounded victims referred to the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, for advanced care.

Expressing grief, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal posted on X: “Pained to learn about the tragic road accident in Fatehgarh Sahib where eight pilgrims returning from Sri Anandpur Sahib lost their lives and many were injured. I pray to the Almighty to grant peace to the departed souls and a speedy recovery to the injured.”

A police official said that a probe is underway to determine if the accident was a result of a mechanical failure or driver negligence.