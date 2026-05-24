Punjab: 90-day deadline over, police seek more time to file challan

The Gurdaspur police have moved the district and sessions court seeking an extension after failing to file a chargesheet within the mandatory 90-day period in the February 22 killing of two policemen at a border check post. The additional public prosecutor has stated that the chargesheet could not be filed within the stipulated time due to multiple unresolved issues in the case. (HT File)

In the application filed on May 20, a copy of which is with HT, the additional public prosecutor has stated that the chargesheet could not be filed within the stipulated time due to multiple unresolved issues in the case. The next date of the hearing is May 25.

The police cited pending forensic reports, financial trail investigations, and interstate links of the accused as reasons for the delay.

Under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) (formerly CrPC), investigating agencies must file a chargesheet within 90 days in cases related to serious offences such as murder; otherwise, the accused are entitled to default bail. The application sought an additional 90 days to complete the probe.

The case pertains to the killing of assistant sub-inspector Gurnam Singh and Punjab Home Guard constable Ashok Kumar, who were found shot dead on February 22 at a checkpost in Adhian village of Gurdaspur district.

Four accused, Inderjit Singh alias Shah, his brother Sarwan Singh, Dilawar Singh and Sukhjinder Singh are in judicial custody. Another suspect, 19-year-old Ranjit Singh, was killed in an alleged police encounter on February 25 near Puranashala village.

According to the prosecution, investigators have yet to establish the alleged connection of the accused with any gang or organisation. “The report from the forensic science laboratory regarding electronic devices seized during the investigation is still awaited,’ the application said. Authorities also informed the court that the investigators were examining a large volume of digital evidence.

The prosecution further said that investigators were probing whether the accused had links outside Punjab and whether they had carried out unlawful activities at the direction of individuals or groups based in other states.

According to the application, the officials are also tracing the alleged flow of crores of rupees linked to the case and attempting to identify the source of the funds and the manner in which they were arranged. Details related to the bank accounts, social media profiles, email IDs, and Instagram accounts of the accused are still being collected.

The prosecution further informed the court that one of the accused remains absconding, and efforts are being made to establish links between those arrested and the fugitive suspect.

Meanwhile, on May 21, in an application filed before the court of the Gurdaspur chief judicial magistrate, Ranjit’s mother, Sukhjinder Kaur, accused senior police officials of threatening witnesses, tampering with evidence, and ignoring court orders in an attempt to influence the judicial inquiry into her son’s death.

The plea alleged that key witnesses Chandanjit Singh and Surjit Kaur are being threatened with false criminal cases if they continue to support the family’s claims. It also accused an inspector, who allegedly led the encounter operation, of attempting to falsely implicate another witness, Harwinder Singh, in a separate criminal case.

Despite repeated attempts, senior police officials in the district couldn’t be contacted for comments.